In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour xtec
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 90,498
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS