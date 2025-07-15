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Hero Glamour XTEC vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour xtec Fz-x
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 90,498₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage63 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc149 cc
Power10.84 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹90,498*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour XTEC Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L10 L
Length
2051 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg139 kg
Height
1074 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm810 mm
Width
720 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
550 km-
Max Speed
95 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 TelescopicTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Autosail, (Trail - 92 mm), Side Stand Engine Cut-offYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,7331,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
90,4981,19,194
RTO
7,54011,036
Insurance
7,6959,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2722,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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