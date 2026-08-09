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Hero Glamour XTEC vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour xtec Fz-fi v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 90,498₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage63 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc149 cc
Power10.84 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹90,498*
*Ex-showroom price
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FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left Side View
Speedometer
Right Side View
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L13 L
Length
2051 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg135 kg
Height
1074 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm790 mm
Width
720 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
550 km-
Max Speed
95 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 TelescopicTelescopic fork
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Autosail, (Trail - 92 mm), Side Stand Engine Cut-offECO Indicator
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,7331,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
90,4981,08,466
RTO
7,54010,177
Insurance
7,6958,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2722,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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