In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour xtec
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 90,498
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS