|Max Power
|10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
|20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|58 mm
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|249 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|Wet,multiple disc
|Engine Type
|Air cooled 4 stroke
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|74 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,03,184
|₹1,58,696
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹87,748
|₹1,34,800
|RTO
|₹7,550
|₹11,514
|Insurance
|₹7,886
|₹10,283
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,099
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,217
|₹3,410