Hero Glamour XTEC vs Yamaha Fascino 125

Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Hybrid Drum
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc125 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeAir-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,18481,527
Ex-Showroom Price
87,74870,000
RTO
7,5505,600
Insurance
7,8865,927
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2171,752
