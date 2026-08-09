In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour xtec
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 90,498
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS