In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour xtec
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 90,498
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS