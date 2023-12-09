In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs 63,338 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less