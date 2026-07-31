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HomeCompare BikesGlamour XTEC vs Raider

Hero Glamour XTEC vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour xtec Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 90,498₹ 82,860
Mileage63 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124.8 cc
Power10.84 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹90,498*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear View
Model Name
Speedometer
Headlight
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L10 L
Length
2051 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg123 kg
Height
1074 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm780 mm
Width
720 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
550 km-
Max Speed
95 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
DiamondSingle cradle tubular frame
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Autosail, (Trail - 92 mm), Side Stand Engine Cut-offintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,73395,526
Ex-Showroom Price
90,49882,860
RTO
7,5406,560
Insurance
7,6956,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2722,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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