In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour xtec
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 90,498
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS