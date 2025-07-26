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HomeCompare BikesGlamour XTEC vs NTORQ 125

Hero Glamour XTEC vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour xtec Ntorq 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 90,498₹ 82,500
Mileage63 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124.8 cc
Power10.84 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹90,498*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour XTEC Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.8 L
Length
2051 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg111 kg
Height
1074 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm770 mm
Width
720 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
550 km-
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 TelescopicTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Autosail, (Trail - 92 mm), Side Stand Engine Cut-off-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,73397,834
Ex-Showroom Price
90,49882,500
RTO
7,5409,153
Insurance
7,6956,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2722,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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