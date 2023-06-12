Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|Engine Type
|Air cooled 4 stroke
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,03,184
|₹85,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹87,748
|₹72,270
|RTO
|₹7,550
|₹6,548
|Insurance
|₹7,886
|₹5,426
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,550
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,217
|₹1,844