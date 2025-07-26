In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour xtec
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 90,498
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS