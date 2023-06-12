HT Auto
Hero Glamour XTEC vs TVS NTORQ 125

Hero Glamour XTEC vs TVS NTORQ 125

Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹72,065*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124.8 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,18485,794
Ex-Showroom Price
87,74872,270
RTO
7,5506,548
Insurance
7,8865,426
Accessories Charges
01,550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2171,844
