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HomeCompare BikesGlamour XTEC vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Hero Glamour XTEC vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour xtec Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 90,498₹ 73,340
Mileage63 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc109.7 cc
Power10.84 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹90,498*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Glamour XTEC Visual Comparison

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Rear View
Left Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L6 L
Length
2051 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg107 kg
Height
1074 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm765 mm
Width
720 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
550 km-
Max Speed
95 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
57.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
DiamondHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Autosail, (Trail - 92 mm), Side Stand Engine Cut-offEconometer Parking Brake
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
i3s Technology
YesAnalog
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,73385,313
Ex-Showroom Price
90,49873,340
RTO
7,5405,867
Insurance
7,6956,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2721,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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