In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour xtec
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 90,498
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|20.82 PS PS