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HomeCompare BikesGlamour XTEC vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Hero Glamour XTEC vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour xtec Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 90,498₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage63 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc197.75 cc
Power10.84 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹90,498*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Glamour XTEC Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear View
Model Name
Left Side View
Speedometer
Right Side View
Headlight
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L12 L
Length
2051 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg152 kg
Height
1074 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm800 mm
Width
720 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
550 km-
Max Speed
95 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
DiamondDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 TelescopicTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Autosail, (Trail - 92 mm), Side Stand Engine Cut-offBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,7331,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
90,4981,46,820
RTO
7,54011,745
Insurance
7,69511,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2723,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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