Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGlamour XTEC vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Hero Glamour XTEC vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc159.7 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,1841,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
87,7481,07,315
RTO
7,5508,585
Insurance
7,8868,843
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2172,681

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes