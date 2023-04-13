Saved Articles

Hero Glamour XTEC vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2024 Hero Glamour XTEC or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,1841,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
87,7481,26,500
RTO
7,55013,626
Insurance
7,8868,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2173,202

    Hero Splendor+ XTEC comes with a 5-year warranty.
    Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know
    13 Apr 2023
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC is available in two variants - drum brake and disc brake.
    Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched, gets updated styling and new features
    6 Mar 2023
    Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.
    2023 Hero Glamour launched at 82,348. Claims fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl
    24 Aug 2023
    The Hero Passion Pro has been delisted from the company's website. The commuter was introduced in 2020
    Hero Passion Pro discontinued in India. Here’s what you can get instead
    29 Jul 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
