In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour xtec
|Avenis
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 90,498
|₹ 83,793
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|8.7 PS PS