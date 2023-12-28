In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at 85,500 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. Super Eco S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less