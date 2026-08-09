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HomeCompare BikesGlamour XTEC vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Hero Glamour XTEC vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour xtec Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 90,498₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage63 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc346 cc
Power10.84 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹90,498*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Glamour XTEC Visual Comparison

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Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L13.5 L
Length
2051 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm1395 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg186 kg
Height
1074 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm800 mm
Width
720 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
550 km
Max Speed
95 kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm90 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multiplate (6 plates)
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
DiamondSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 TelescopicTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Autosail, (Trail - 92 mm), Side Stand Engine Cut-off-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,7331,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
90,4981,38,726
RTO
7,54011,728
Insurance
7,6958,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2723,413

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