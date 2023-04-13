In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at 99,708 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less