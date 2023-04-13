Saved Articles

Hero Glamour XTEC vs Okaya EV ClassIQ

In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Okaya EV ClassIQ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ClassIQ
Okaya EV ClassIQ
150+
₹74,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,18482,542
Ex-Showroom Price
87,74874,500
RTO
7,5500
Insurance
7,8864,502
Accessories Charges
03,540
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2171,774

