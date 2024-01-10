In 2024 Hero Glamour XTEC or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Glamour XTEC or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Odysse Electric Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less