In 2024 Hero Glamour XTEC or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at 99,000 (last recorded price).
Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl.
M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
