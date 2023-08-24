In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price).
Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively.
Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl.
LYF has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
