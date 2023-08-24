Saved Articles

Hero Glamour XTEC vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2024 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
Basic
₹72,818*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm55 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,18472,818
Ex-Showroom Price
87,74872,818
RTO
7,5500
Insurance
7,8860
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2171,565

Hop Electric LEOnull | Electric | Automatic72,818 - 87,516**Ex-showroom price
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
LEO vs S1 X

    Latest News

    Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.
    2023 Hero Glamour launched at 82,348. Claims fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl
    24 Aug 2023
    The Hero Passion Pro has been delisted from the company's website. The commuter was introduced in 2020
    Hero Passion Pro discontinued in India. Here’s what you can get instead
    29 Jul 2023
    The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
    Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
    24 Oct 2023
    Hop Electric Mobility's electric two-wheeler range will see an increment between 3-5 per cent depending on the model
    Hop Electric to hike prices on electric two-wheeler range by 3-5% from January
    13 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
