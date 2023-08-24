In 2024 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less