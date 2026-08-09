In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour xtec
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 90,498
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS