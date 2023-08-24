Saved Articles

Hero Glamour XTEC vs Honda Livo

In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc109.51 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeAir Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,18490,996
Ex-Showroom Price
87,74878,500
RTO
7,5506,280
Insurance
7,8866,216
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2171,955

