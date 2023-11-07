In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less