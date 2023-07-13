Saved Articles

Hero Glamour XTEC vs Honda Dio

In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc109.51 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke4 Stroke, SI Engine
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,18477,828
Ex-Showroom Price
87,74870,211
RTO
7,5505,616
Insurance
7,8862,001
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2171,672

    Latest News

    Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
    Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
    13 Jul 2023
    Hero Glamour in Sports Red colour.
    2023 Hero Glamour launched at 82,348. Claims fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl
    24 Aug 2023
    The Hero Passion Pro has been delisted from the company's website. The commuter was introduced in 2020
    Hero Passion Pro discontinued in India. Here’s what you can get instead
    29 Jul 2023
    The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
    2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
    21 Sept 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     