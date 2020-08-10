Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesGlamour XTEC vs Activa 6G

Hero Glamour XTEC vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc109.51 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,18487,852
Ex-Showroom Price
87,74875,347
RTO
7,5506,528
Insurance
7,8865,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2171,888

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Scooty Zestnull | Petrol | Automatic58,460 - 70,288**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic75,347 - 81,347**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes