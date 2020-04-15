HT Auto
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,18491,752
Ex-Showroom Price
87,74878,920
RTO
7,5506,814
Insurance
7,8866,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2171,972

