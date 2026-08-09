In 2026 Hero Glamour XTEC or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs. 90,498 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 63 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Glamour XTEC vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour xtec
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 90,498
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|63 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS