In 2024 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less