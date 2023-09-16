In 2024 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less