In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price).
Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours.
The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl.
The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
