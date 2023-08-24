In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power & torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less