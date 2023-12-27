In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs 80,848 (ex-showroom price).
Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours.
The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl.
The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl.
