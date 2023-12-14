In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Hero Glamour XTEC or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs 92,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs 65,740 (ex-showroom price).
Glamour XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours.
The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl.
The Passion Pro mileage is around 70 kmpl.
