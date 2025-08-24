In 2026 Hero Glamour or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Glamour vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison