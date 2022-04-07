|Max Power
|10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)
|TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.9:1
|10.2:1
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 - stroke
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|V-belt automatic
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|52.4 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹86,924
|₹81,527
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹74,900
|₹70,000
|RTO
|₹5,992
|₹5,600
|Insurance
|₹6,032
|₹5,927
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,868
|₹1,752