In 2026 Hero Glamour or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Glamour vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS