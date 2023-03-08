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Hero Glamour vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hero Glamour or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Glamour vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Fascino 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 81,063₹ 77,200
Mileage65 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc125 cc
Power10.53 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm145 mm
Length
2042 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg98 kg
Height
1090 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm780 mm
Width
720 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
95 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 StrokeAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 StrokeTelescopic Fork
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,81889,391
Ex-Showroom Price
81,06377,200
RTO
6,4856,176
Insurance
6,2706,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0161,921

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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