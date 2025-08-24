In 2026 Hero Glamour or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Eagle has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Glamour vs Eagle Comparison