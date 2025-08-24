In 2026 Hero Glamour or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Glamour vs Notte125 Comparison