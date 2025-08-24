In 2026 Hero Glamour or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Glamour vs Victor Comparison