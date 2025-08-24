In 2026 Hero Glamour or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Glamour vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS