In 2026 Hero Glamour or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Glamour vs Sport Comparison