In 2026 Hero Glamour or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Glamour vs Zest 110 Comparison