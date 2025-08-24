In 2026 Hero Glamour or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Glamour vs Radeon Comparison