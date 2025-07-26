In 2026 Hero Glamour or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Glamour vs NTORQ 125 Comparison