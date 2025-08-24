In 2026 Hero Glamour or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Glamour vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS