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Hero Glamour vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Hero Glamour or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Glamour vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Iqube
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 81,063₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Glamour
Hero Glamour
New Drum
₹81,063*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Glamour Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm157 mm
Length
2042 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
121 kg115 kg
Height
1090 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
793 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
95 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
10.53 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
125 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52.4 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5-Step adjustable - 73.5 mm Stroke, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers-
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic fork - 105 Stroke-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,8181,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
81,0631,11,422
RTO
6,4850
Insurance
6,2705,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0162,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

Glamour Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Glamourundefined | Petrol | Manual₹81,063 - 84,751**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Glamour vs Raider

iQube Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450X
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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