|Max Power
|10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
|16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|DC - Fully Transistorised Ignition (ECU)
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.9:1
|9.5:1
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|177.4 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|Wet Multi Plate Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 - stroke
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹86,924
|₹1,32,685
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹74,900
|₹1,12,065
|RTO
|₹5,992
|₹9,731
|Insurance
|₹6,032
|₹9,129
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,760
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,868
|₹2,851