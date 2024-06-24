HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesGlamour vs TZ 3.3

Hero Glamour vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Hero Glamour or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Glamour vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glamour Tz 3.3
BrandHeroTunwal
Price₹ 82,348₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage64.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 - stroke-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-100/80-18Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Length
2051 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1273 mm-
Height
1074 mm-
Kerb Weight
122 kg-
Saddle Height
793 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers (Travel 81mm)-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (Travel 120mm)-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Autosail-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,2331,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
82,3481,15,000
RTO
6,5870
Insurance
6,2980
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0462,471

