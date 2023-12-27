In 2023 Hero Glamour or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Glamour or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at 70,716 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. The Glamour mileage is around 69.49 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less